Japan minister prays at Yasukuni after Abe's Pearl Harbor visit

A Japanese cabinet minister offered prayers at a controversial Tokyo war shrine Wednesday, shortly after Prime Minister Shinzo Abe paid a highly symbolic visit of reconciliation to Pearl Harbor.



Masahiro Imamura, the minister in charge of the reconstruction of northern Japan after the massive 2011 tsunami, visited Yasukuni Shrine in the afternoon, his secretary said.



Imamura's visit came just hours after Abe and U.S. President Barack Obama paid homage to the more than 2,400 Americans killed on Dec. 7, 1941 in Japan's surprise attack that drew the United States into World War II.

...