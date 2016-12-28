Korean Air pledges clampdown on unruly passengers

Korean Air said Wednesday it would let its crew use stun guns more aggressively and put more male staff aboard flights to clamp down on violent passengers, after an incident involving an unruly passenger.



The airline will also put at least one male crew member on every flight, purchase new ropes to tie down unruly passengers quickly and step up crew training in mock-up cabins.



Korean Air's 700 male attendants account for only one tenth of its flight attendants.



Marx said the fiasco lasted four hours until he stepped in along with other male passengers.

