The eastern Chinese city of Wuxi will suspend poultry trade from Thursday amid fears about bird flu, becoming the second city in Jiangsu province to halt live poultry markets, it said.



Suzhou, next to Wuxi, said Sunday it would suspend the trade of live poultry in the interests of public health after neighboring provinces reported cases of human bird flu infections.



At least seven people in mainland China have been infected this winter with the H7N9 bird flu strain and two have died.

