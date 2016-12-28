Myanmar men may face jail for not marrying pregnant women

Myanmar's government is drafting a law that could see men jailed for up to seven years for getting a woman pregnant but not marrying her, a senior official said Wednesday.



The provision is part of tough new legislation designed to strengthen women's rights as the country opens up after half a century of military rule.



There are currently no laws to prevent domestic violence against women or combat sexual harassment in the workplace.



Last year parliament passed controversial laws backed by hardline Buddhist nationalists, restricting marriage between Buddhist women and men of other faiths.

