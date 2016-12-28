Kremlin says to check veracity of Russian official's doping comments

The Kremlin said Wednesday it would check the veracity of a report in the New York Times to make sure that Russia's top anti-doping official had been accurately quoted when talking about doping in the country's sports system.



Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Russian authorities would investigate whether they were the actual words used by Antseliovich and in what context they had been spoken before deciding how to respond.



He said the Kremlin had from the beginning denied that the Russian state had been involved in doping.

...