Hong Kong's ousted anti-China lawmakers make final appeal over ban

On Wednesday the pair said they had filed appeal documents with the city's Court of Final Appeal, in hopes of setting a precedent for future elections in Hong Kong.



Following Yau and Leung's failed appeal last month, the government launched another legal bid to unseat an additional four pro-democracy lawmakers for failing to take their oaths properly, in what the opposition camp has called a witch hunt.



Thousands are expected to join a rally on New Year's Day calling for the government to drop their bid to disqualify the four lawmakers and to press for universal suffrage.

