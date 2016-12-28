Dozens of Boko Haram fighters surrender in southern Niger

Dozens of Boko Haram fighters have given themselves up to authorities in southern Niger, the interior minister said, days after the Islamist group suffered key losses over the border in Nigeria.



In June, tens of thousands of people fled Diffa as Boko Haram swept the region.



Boko Haram has killed 15,000 people and displaced more than 2 million during a seven-year insurgency aimed at creating an Islamic state in Nigeria.



Hundreds of Boko Haram fighters surrendered in Chad in October and November as the group ceded territory.

