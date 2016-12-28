NY AG: Trump can't dissolve foundation during investigation

Donald Trump cannot move ahead with his plan to dismantle his charitable foundation because state prosecutors are probing whether the President elect personally benefited from its spending, the New York attorney general's office said Tuesday.



Trump's charity has admitted that it violated IRS regulations barring it from using its money or assets to benefit Trump, his family, his companies or substantial contributors to the foundation.



The admissions by the Donald J. Trump Foundation were in a 2015 tax filing made public after a presidential election in which it was revealed that Trump has used the charity to settle lawsuits, make a $25,000 political contribution and purchase items, such as a painting of himself, that was displayed at one of his properties.



Trump asserted on Twitter late Monday that his foundation was run efficiently.



That was only one subject Trump tackled on Twitter on Monday.



Markets are up since Trump won the general election, although not by that much.

