Five dead in attack in China's Xinjiang

Attackers drove a car into a government building in China's unruly far western region of Xinjiang Wednesday and set off an explosive device killing one person, while all four of the attackers were shot dead, the regional government said.



In a short statement on its main news website, the Xinjiang government said the incident occurred just before 5 p.m. in Karakax county, deep in southern Xinjiang's Uighur heartland.



Xinjiang had generally been quiet this year, with no major reported attacks or other violent incidents.

...