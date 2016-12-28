Mali says suspects Islamist group Mourabitoun kidnapped French woman

A Malian state prosecutor said Wednesday that the Islamist militant group al Mourabitoun is suspected of kidnapping a French-Swiss aid worker from the city of Gao in northern Mali.



Al Mourabitoun has not claimed responsibility for the kidnapping.



Mourabitoun, al Qaeda in the Islamic Maghreb, and Ansar Dine have all conducted attacks in Mali this year from bases in the desert north.



Two Malians and a Mauritanian suspected of carrying out or planning the attacks would appear before a judge, Samake said.

...