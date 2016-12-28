Spain detains two suspected extremists, bullets found

Spanish authorities said Wednesday they had arrested two suspected extremists in Madrid and found bullets and weapon magazines while conducting raids linked to the detentions.



According to Spanish authorities, 175 alleged jihadists have been detained since 2015, when Spain increased its terror alert to category four on a five-point scale.



Spain has been mentioned on extremist websites as a possible attack target for historical reasons, given much of its territory was under Muslim rule from 711 to 1492 .



Only around 200 Spaniards are estimated to have gone abroad to fight, compared to thousands from nearby France and Belgium.

