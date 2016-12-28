Boko Haram may have used Chibok girls as shields during attack: Nigerian army

Boko Haram fighters fleeing an attack on their base last week may have used some of the girls kidnapped in 2014 from northeast Nigeria's Chibok as human shields to prevent being fired upon by fighter jets, a military commander said Wednesday.



Major General Lucky Irabor, theater commander of Nigeria's military campaign against the group, showed a news conference aerial footage he said was filmed during the operation in the Sambisa forest that showed Boko Haram fighters moving with women and children.



The president said the capture of Camp Zero in the forest marked the "final crushing of Boko Haram" but security analysts say the group's ability to carry out attacks in neighboring Niger, Cameroon and Chad suggests it has multiple bases.



Boko Haram has killed 15,000 people and displaced more than 2 million during its insurgency.

