Trump slams 'inflammatory' Obama

U.S. President-elect Donald Trump poured kerosene on a simmering dispute with Barack Obama Wednesday, accusing him of derailing a smooth transition with "inflammatory" statements and "roadblocks".



Ever since the November 8 election, Trump and Obama have tried to bury political differences in favor of a united public front that would smooth the transfer of power on January 20 .



Tensions between Trump and the current White House have been growing for weeks as Obama has become more outspoken about a vitriol-filled election, which saw Democrat Hillary Clinton suffer a shock defeat.



Trump followed up Wednesday's early tweet with another two taking aim at Obama's policy toward Israel.



Obama has repeatedly vowed to make the transition as smooth as possible.

...