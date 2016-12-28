US church shooter won't call witnesses to avoid death penalty

The self-described white supremacist convicted of killing nine African-American churchgoers in Charleston said Wednesday that he will call no witnesses during the sentencing phase of his federal trial, in which he faces the death penalty.



Roof, who told Gergel he will make his own opening statement, also said he will not argue that he has mental problems to persuade the jury to spare his life.



The government plans to call more than 30 witnesses, mostly survivors and victims' family members, to testify during the sentencing phase, The Post and Courier reported.

...