Panama's state prosecutor's office Wednesday announced it was setting up a special office to investigate alleged bribery of officials by Brazilian construction giant Odebrecht as it bid to secure public projects.



Three Panamanian prosecutors are in the United States this week seeking information about the alleged Odebrecht bribes.



It said the construction company paid more than $59 million in bribes to Panama between 2010 and 2014 to obtain contracts valued at $175 million.

...