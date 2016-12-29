Three generations under Cuban Revolution

In the Hernandez family, every generation has its own perspective on the Cuban revolution. Luis Hernandez was one of Fidel Castro's comrades-in-arms as he fought to overthrow the U.S.-backed dictator Fulgencio Batista.



His son Juan Luis waged a different kind of battle during the "special period" of near-starvation that followed the collapse of the Soviet Union, Cuba's key ally during the Cold War.



Castro, who died on Nov. 25 at age 90, was the 20th century's longest-ruling leader.



Luis, who went to work at 10 years old as a cook, joined Castro's July 26 movement as a young man.



Castro was often there, as was his brother Raul, the current president.



Luis says he got an education thanks to Fidel.



YeliAt 16 years old, Yeli has already seen something her father and grandfather never imagined possible: In March, an American president traveled to Cuba for the first time in 88 years.



Many Cubans have worried about the island's future since Fidel's death.



She wants Disney to build a theme park in Cuba, and "more places to dance".



She is part of a generation perched between the revolution and whatever comes next.

