Trump slams ‘inflammatory’ Obama statements

U.S. President-elect Donald Trump poured kerosene on a simmering dispute with Barack Obama Wednesday, accusing him of derailing a smooth transition with "inflammatory" statements and "roadblocks".



Ever since the Nov. 8 election, Trump and Obama have tried to bury political differences in favor of a united public front that would smooth the transfer of power on Jan. 20 .



Tensions between Trump and the current White House have been growing for weeks as Obama has become more outspoken about a vitriol-filled election, which saw Democrat Hillary Clinton suffer a shock defeat.



Since a landmark meeting in the Oval Office a few days after the election, Obama has tried flattery in a bid to bind Trump to the norms of office. He has praised Trump on a historic victory and made plain that millions of Republican voters would also be hurt if Trump overturns his landmark health care law.

...