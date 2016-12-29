U.S. set to announce response to Russian election hacking: sources

The Obama administration plans to announce Thursday a series of retaliatory measures against Russia for hacking into U.S. political institutions and individuals and leaking information in an effort to help President-elect Donald Trump and other Republican candidates, two U.S. officials said Wednesday.



There is also agreement, according to U.S. officials, that Russia sought to intervene in the election to help Trump, a Republican, defeat Democrat Hillary Clinton.



Trump has dismissed the assessments of the U.S. intelligence community.



Trump seemed to suggest the United States should not impose sanctions on Russia.



How to respond to the growing problem of cyber attacks carried out or sponsored by foreign powers has bedeviled Obama, whose eight years in office witnessed a torrent of major hacks against the U.S. government and private organizations that were attributed to China, North Korea, Iran and Russia.



Looming over any action the Obama administration takes against Russia is whether Trump will seek to reverse course once he takes office on Jan. 20 .

...