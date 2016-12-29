China warns northern provinces to prepare for more heavy smog

China's environment ministry Thursday warned northern regions to get ready for emergency action to tackle another bout of heavy smog expected over the New Year.



Large parts of the north were hit by hazardous smog in mid-December, and authorities ordered hundreds of factories to close and restricted motorists to cut emissions.



"Unfavorable weather" was expected to bring more smog to the Beijing-Tianjin-Hebei region, as well as the neighboring provinces of Shandong and Henan, the Ministry of Environmental Protection said in a notice.



The next day, the ministry admonished more than 20 firms for failing to comply with emergency rules aimed at cutting emissions.

