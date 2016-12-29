South Korea prosecutor seeks arrest warrant for pension fund chief

South Korean prosecutors investigating an influence-peddling scandal that has engulfed President Park Geun-hye said Thursday they are seeking a warrant to arrest the head of the national pension fund, the world's third-largest.



National Pension Service (NPS) Chairman Moon Hyung-pyo acknowledged that he had pressured the fund to approve an $8 billion merger between two Samsung Group units last year while he was head of the health ministry, the special prosecutor's office told a media briefing.



Moon had denied during a parliamentary hearing in November that he had exerted pressure on the NPS, which is run by the health ministry, to back the merger as a major shareholder.



Lee declined to provide further details on why Moon had ordered the NPS to support the merger.

