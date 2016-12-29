Actress Debbie Reynolds dies day after daughter Carrie Fisher

Debbie Reynolds, the "Singin' in the Rain" actress who tap-danced her way into American hearts as a star of Hollywood's Golden Age, died Wednesday, grief-stricken over daughter Carrie Fisher's death a day earlier.



Reynolds is best remembered as sweet but shy voice artist Kathy Selden in "Singin' in the Rain" (1952) and holding her own despite being cast opposite tap-dancing superstar Gene Kelly, who was more than twice her age.



Reynolds' daughter Carrie Fisher, who catapulted to worldwide stardom as rebel warrior Princess Leia in the original "Star Wars" trilogy, died in Los Angeles Tuesday, four days after suffering a heart attack on a transatlantic flight.



Reynolds was known at one time as the foremost collector of Hollywood memorabilia. Taylor's "Cleopatra" headdress and Marilyn Monroe's billowing "Seven Year Itch" frock would become part of the 4,000-piece haul of costumes, props and furniture, most of which Reynolds eventually auctioned for more than $25 million.



Married three times, Reynolds once said she had more luck selecting restaurants than men.



First, she had to overcome the humiliation of losing Fisher to Taylor, although the two women remained close until Taylor's death in 2011 .

...