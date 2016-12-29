Ukrainian activist faces corruption probe as reforms row festers

A young activist who became prominent in Ukraine's 2014 uprising and was later appointed to work on a major project to reform the corruption-plagued customs of Odessa is herself being investigated for corruption.



As evidence, Nasirov told Reuters that, in the weeks since Marushevska stepped down on Nov 14, the Odessa region had increased its customs revenues by 30 percent, or 300 million hryvnia ($11 million).



Nasirov's office did provide official data for customs revenues between January and October, which showed that Odessa had not met its revenue target for 7 out of the 10 months in 2016 .



In a separate interview with Reuters, Marushevska denied all wrongdoing and blamed Nasirov himself for derailing her efforts to rid Odessa port and other nearby ports of endemic corruption.



Marushevska was appointed to oversee customs clearances at several ports clustered around the city of Odessa, including Youzhny, Ukraine's largest port by volume, and Odessa port, the second largest.

...