'No explosion' on board crashed Russian plane: military

Russian officials probing the crash of a Syria-bound military plane said Thursday that there was no explosion on board, but equipment was functioning abnormally when it plunged into the Black Sea.



The military ensemble was due to give a concert to Russian soldiers at the Hmeimim base, Moscow's main outpost for its bombing campaign in support of President Bashar Assad.



Bainetov said that the Tu-154, which is not used by commercial airlines, has been grounded by the air force "until the first conclusions" are made about the crash.

...