Police with machine guns to secure Berlin New Year fest

German authorities are beefing up security for New Year's eve celebrations in Berlin Saturday after last week's truck attack, deploying police with machine guns and securing the festive zone around the Brandenburg Gate with concrete slabs.



Questions surrounding security are high on the agenda after the December 19 attack, when Tunisian national Anis Amri allegedly hijacked a truck and drove it into a Berlin Christmas market, killing 12 people.



In the immediate aftermath of the attack, police officers armed with machine guns were seen patrolling the streets in downtown Berlin.

...