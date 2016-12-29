Senior Chinese general being investigated for bribery

A Chinese general is being investigated for suspected bribery, the defense ministry said Thursday, a man connected to the jailed former domestic security chief and one of the most senior incumbent military officials to be targeted for graft.



As head of the 2.3 million-strong armed forces, President Xi Jinping has made his fight against military corruption a top priority, with officers warning that the problem is so pervasive it could undermine China's ability to wage war at a time when Beijing has increasingly projected its influence in the region and surrounding seas.



Wang previously worked closely with former Chinese domestic security tzar Zhou Yongkang, who was jailed for life in 2015 in one of the country's biggest corruption scandals in decades.

