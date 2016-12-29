Taiwan leader urges reflection over Nazi parade row

Taiwan's president Thursday urged educators to reflect deeply on human rights and pass on those lessons to young people after a Nazi-themed parade held by Taiwanese students before Christmas sparked international furor.



Germany's de facto embassy in Taiwan expressed shock and regret in a statement, saying the students failed to understand that the Nazi symbol stands for human contempt and oppression.



Taiwan's education minister has also apologized over the incident and demanded the school immediately improve students' history education.



In 2011, Taiwan's 7-Eleven came under fire for selling key rings and magnets sporting a Hitler lookalike, but the convenience store chain denied the images were meant to represent the German dictator.

