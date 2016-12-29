Azerbaijani forces kill three Armenian troops: Yerevan

Azerbaijani forces Thursday killed three Armenian troops in the latest border clash between the neighbors locked in a protracted conflict over the disputed Nagorny Karabakh region, Yerevan said.



Ex-Soviet Azerbaijan and Armenia have feuded over the Nagorny Karabakh region since Armenian separatists seized the territory in a war that claimed some 30,000 lives in the early 1990s.



The two sides never signed a firm peace deal despite a 1994 truce and have regularly exchanged fire across their shared border and along the frontline.

