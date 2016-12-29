German anti-terror services 'ranked Amri a low threat'

German anti-terrorism experts believed Berlin truck attack suspect Anis Amri was unlikely to commit an assault, even though he was a known Islamist who had volunteered for a suicide attack, a report said Thursday.



Duesseldorf police deemed Amri a Salafist and radical fundamentalist, while Dortmund police had rated him a sympathizer of the Islamic State group.



Amri's phone was recovered from the site of the truck attack.



Shortly after the rampage, authorities admitted that counter-terrorism services had been watching Amri, suspecting he may have been plotting an attack.

...