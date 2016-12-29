Boko Haram leader in new video says group safe, not crushed

Boko Haram's elusive leader Abubakar Shekau appeared in a new video Thursday to dispute a claim that the extremist group had been routed from its Sambisa Forest stronghold.



Shekau last appeared in a video in September where he disputed a claim by the Nigerian military that he had been wounded in battle.



Attacks have meanwhile continued, making claims of defeating Boko Haram questionable despite undoubted progress in pushing back the group.



The Boko Haram's insurgency has killed at least 20,000 and forced some 2.6 million others to flee their homes since 2009 .

