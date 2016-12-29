Sarajevo police commander indicted for war crimes against Serbs

A Sarajevo police commander whose special forces fought to defend the Bosnian capital from Bosnian Serb attacks during the 1992-95 siege, was indicted Thursday for war crimes against Serb prisoners early in the war.



The two men are the highest profile wartime officials accused so far of war crimes against Serbs in Sarajevo.



Bosnian Serb forces, helped by the Serb-dominated Yugoslav People's Army (JNA), held Sarajevo under siege from April 1992 until December 1995 during which around 11,000 people died.

