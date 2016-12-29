Burkina leader names new army chief after extremist raid

Burkina Faso's President Roch Marc Christian Kabore has named a new military commander, two weeks after extremists killed 12 soldiers in a major raid, a government statement said Thursday.



Sadou, 57, comes from the arid Sahel region in northern Burkina Faso, which is frequently attacked by extremists from Mali, across the border.



On Dec. 12, extremists killed 12 soldiers in one such attack against an army squad at Nassoumbou in the Djibo district, about 30 kilometers (19 miles) from the frontier.

