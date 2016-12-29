Singapore teen blogger seeks US asylum

A Singaporean teenager who became notorious for profanity-laced attacks on the city's revered late leader Lee Kuan Yew is seeking political asylum in the U.S., his lawyers said Thursday.



Amos Yee, 18, a filmmaker turned activist who has been repeatedly jailed in Singapore for his controversial videos, has been detained by U.S. authorities since he arrived in Chicago airport in early December.



Yee will have to undergo a credible fear screening at which U.S. officials will determine whether he risks persecution or torture in Singapore, his lawyer Sandra Grossman told the South China Morning Post.



Yee was in high spirits despite being detained and was seeking U.S. asylum because America is a "safe space" where free speech is not policed, Melissa Chen, a U.S.-based Singaporean who has been helping Yee with his asylum bid, said in a Facebook post.

