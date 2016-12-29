Ukraine hit by 6,500 hack attacks, sees Russian 'cyberwar'

Hackers have targeted Ukrainian state institutions about 6,500 times in the past two months, including incidents that showed Russian security services were waging a cyberwar against the country, President Petro Poroshenko said Thursday.



In December, Ukraine suffered attacks on its finance and defense ministries and the State Treasury that allocates cash to government institutions.



Cyber security firm CrowdStrike said last week a hacking group linked to the Russian government likely used a malware implant on Android devices to track and target Ukrainian artillery units from late 2014 through 2016 .



Ukraine's state security service blamed Russia.



As a result of the cyber attacks, Ukraine's security council agreed measures to protect state institutions, the statement said.

