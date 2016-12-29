Charles Manson follower seeks parole 47 years after killings

Patricia Krenwinkel, once a devout follower of cult killer Charles Manson and now the longest-serving female inmate in California, appeared again Thursday before a parole board – 47 years after she helped kill pregnant actress Sharon Tate and six other people.



Krenwinkel, 69, has been denied parole 13 times since her conviction in the 1969 slayings.



Krenwinkel contended at her previous parole hearing in 2011 that she is a changed woman.



Sharon Tate's sister, Debra Tate, said before Thursday's hearing that killers such as Krenwinkel cannot be rehabilitated.



Krenwinkel was a 19-year-old secretary when she met Manson at a party.

...