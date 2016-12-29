Gambia president orders electoral commission reopened

The Gambia's electoral commission building reopened Thursday as the president said it had been shut for safety reasons rather than because of the country's disputed presidential vote result.



President Yahya Jammeh's political party has lodged a legal complaint against the Independent Electoral Commission (IEC) triggered in part by a vote recount in the days following a Dec. 1 election, which ultimately confirmed opponent Adama Barrow's victory, 22 years after Jammeh took power.



The Gambia is facing prolonged political deadlock as Jammeh has said he will await a Supreme Court ruling in the case, delayed until January 10, before ceding power.

