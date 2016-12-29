New York boosts security for New Year's after Europe attacks

New York authorities will deploy dozens of trucks on city streets during New Year's Eve celebrations, to boost security in the wake of recent truck attacks in Europe, the police said Thursday.



About 65 sand and sanitation trucks will be placed in "strategic locations" around Times Square, where more than a million people are expected to attend the traditional New Year's Eve ball drop, New York police Chief of Department Carlos Gomez told a news conference.



In July, a truck driven by a radicalized Tunisian man cut down a crowd gathered in the French city of Nice to mark the national Bastille Day holiday, killing 86 people.

