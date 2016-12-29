US senator calls for permanent US troops in Baltics

Republican Senator John McCain Thursday called for U.S. troops to be permanently stationed in the Baltic states as a deterrent against Russia amid regional concerns over President-elect Donald Trump's pro-Moscow rhetoric.



McCain and Graham also called for increased sanctions against Russia over its cyber-meddling in the U.S. election.



The U.S. deployed around 150 troops in each of the Baltic states and Poland in 2014 after tensions in the region flared over Russia's annexation of Crimea.

