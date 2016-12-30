Cells dripped into brain help man fight cancer

The type of immunotherapy that 50-year-old Richard Grady received already has helped some people with blood cancers such as leukemia.



The treatment, called CAR-T cell therapy, has been used for blood cancers, but its value for solid tumors is unknown.



First, Grady had more surgery to remove three of his largest tumors.



Then he got six weekly infusions of the cells through a tube into his brain, where the biggest one had been.



After three treatments, all tumors had shrunk dramatically.



Two of the nine have not responded to treatment, Badie said.

