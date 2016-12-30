Obama retaliates against Russia for election hacking

President Barack Obama Thursday ordered the expulsion of 35 Russian diplomats and sanctioned Russian intelligence officials who Washington believes were involved in hacking U.S. political groups in the presidential election.



The White House has promised to release a report before Obama leaves office detailing Russia's cyber interference in U.S. elections, a move that could address Russia's complaints that the U.S. hasn't shown proof of its involvement.



Obama ordered sanctions against two Russian intelligence services, the GRU military intelligence agency and the FSB domestic and counterterrorism intelligence agency, plus companies which the U.S. says support the GRU.



Although the White House announced at the same time that it was kicking out Russian officials and closing facilities, it said those were responses to other troubling Russian behavior: harassment of U.S. diplomats by Russian personnel and police.



The 35 Russian diplomats being kicked out are intelligence operatives, Obama said.

...