Russia pledges reprisals for US hacking punishment

Russia Friday eyed retaliatory measures against the U.S. after President Barack Obama kicked out dozens of suspected intelligence agents and imposed sanctions in a furious dispute over alleged election interference.



The barrage of punishment against Moscow over cyberattacks dragged ties between Russia and the United States -- already at their worst since the Cold War -- to a fresh low less than a month ahead of President-elect Donald Trump taking charge.



In response to the hacks, dubbed "Grizzly Steppe" by U.S. officials, Obama announced sanctions against Russia's military intelligence agency, known as GRU, and the FSB -- the KGB's successor.



U.S. officials also moved to close two Russian compounds in New York and Maryland, while Obama warned of further covert actions against Moscow.



Relations between Washington and Moscow are at their worst since the end of the Cold War, and Obama has previously imposed sanctions over Russia's actions in Syria and Ukraine.

...