Man wrongly arrested for Berlin attack fears for family: report

The Pakistani man wrongly arrested for the Berlin truck attack Friday said he had told German police he could not even drive and was now afraid for the safety of his family back home.



Baloch, who sought refuge in Germany as a member of a secular separatist movement in Balochistan, said he struggled to communicate because no translator could be found who could speak his native Balochi.



Baloch was arrested on Dec. 19 in the hours after the attack on a Christmas market in the heart of Berlin in which 12 people were killed.



Police released Baloch 24 hours later, after failing to find evidence of his involvement.



They instead identified rejected Tunisian asylum seeker Anis Amri as the prime suspect.

...