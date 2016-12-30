Taiwan announces U.S. itinerary for president, upsetting China

Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen will transit through Houston and San Francisco during her January visit to allies in Latin America, her office said Friday, prompting China to repeat a call for the U.S. to block any such stopover.



Tsai's office declined to comment on whether she would be meeting members of U.S. President-elect Donald Trump's team, but the U.S. mission in Taiwan, the American Institute in Taiwan (AIT), said the visit would be "private and unofficial".



China is deeply suspicious of Tsai, who it thinks wants to push for the formal independence of Taiwan, a self-governing island that Beijing regards as a renegade province, ineligible for state-to-state relations.



The United States, which switched diplomatic recognition from Taiwan to China in 1979, has acknowledged the Chinese position that there is only "one China" and that Taiwan is part of it.

