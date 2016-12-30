China blocks India's request for UN to blacklist militant chief

China has blocked India's request to add the head of the Pakistan-based militant group Jaish-e-Mohammad to a U.N. Security Council blacklist of groups linked to al-Qaeda.



India has accused Jaish-e-Mohammad and its top leader, Maulana Masood Azhar, of masterminding several attacks, including a deadly assault on an Indian air base in January.



Foreign ministry spokesman Vikas Swarup said Friday that India had requested that Azhar be added to the list nine months ago and had received strong backing from all other members of the council.

