Brazil police question officer about missing Greek ambassador: report

Brazilian authorities questioned a police officer overnight in connection with the apparent murder of Greece's ambassador to Brazil, and investigated if the diplomat's Brazilian wife was involved, local media reported Friday.



The O Globo newspaper, citing family members of the police officer, reported the policeman was questioned for several hours regarding missing Greek Ambassador Kyriakos Amiridis.



Rio de Janeiro police said they were still investigating and that the charred body found inside the car rented by the ambassador was being examined, but had no further comment.



On Thursday, police confirmed that the ambassador had been missing since Monday night, when he was last seen leaving the home of his wife's family.

