Ukraine bans books promoting Russia

Ukraine Friday banned Russian books glorifying the Kremlin and its leaders or espousing what it views as "totalitarian views" in a move certain to further sour relations between the two foes.



Poroshenko's decision comes slightly more than a year after Ukraine's tax and customs service banned 38 works by Russian media celebrities accused of holding anti-Ukrainian views.



Ukraine ranked 107th out of 180 countries on the Reports Without Borders censorship watchdog's 2016 World Press Freedom index.

...