Portugal to extradite CIA agent over Milan imam abduction

Portugal plans to extradite to Italy a former CIA agent convicted over the 2003 abduction of a radical Egyptian imam, a case that highlighted the controversial U.S. secret rendition program.



De Sousa and 23 others were convicted in absentia by an Italian court in 2009 over the kidnapping of Abu Omar from a Milan street in an operation allegedly led jointly by the CIA and the Italian intelligence services.



In 2012, a top Italian court upheld the jail terms given to de Sousa, 22 other CIA operatives and a U.S. soldier over the abduction.

