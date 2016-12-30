Trump aide Conway dismisses US sanctions against Russia

Donald Trump's senior aide Kellyanne Conway Friday criticized President Barack Obama's decision to impose new sanctions against Russia, suggesting that one of the motives was to "box in" the president-elect.



The White House on Thursday unleashed a barrage of punishment against Moscow over alleged interference in last month's presidential election, giving what it called 35 Russian "intelligence operatives" based at the country's embassy in Washington and consulate in San Francisco 72 hours to leave the country, and hitting Russia's military and domestic intelligence agencies with sanctions.



Conway – who served a crucial role as Trump's campaign manager and was appointed last week to be White House counselor under Trump after he takes office on Jan. 20 – suggested the latest sanctions were "symbolic".



Trump – who has praised Russian President Vladimir Putin and made a number of cabinet picks of people with ties to Russia – has ridiculed the U.S. intelligence, saying it is not clear who conducted the attacks.

...