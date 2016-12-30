Threat of New Year attack in US low but 'undeniable': agencies

U.S. defense and security agencies said they believed the threat of militant attacks inside the United States was low during this New Year's holiday, yet some chance of an attack was "undeniable," according to security assessments reviewed Friday.



A separate bulletin, issued by the U.S. Army Criminal Investigation Command and headlined, "New Year's Day Celebration Threat Assessment," rated the overall threat of attacks against U.S. Army installations and personnel as "moderate".



A senior U.S. official familiar with government-wide analyses of New Year's holiday attack threats said the Army assessments were consistent with those of other U.S. security and intelligence agencies.

...