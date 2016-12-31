A 2016 love story: The Macedonian cop and the Iraqi refugee

Bobi recalls the rainy day he first saw Noora in no-man's-land between the two Balkan countries, when he was working only by chance after he swapped shifts with a colleague.



Noora, 20, hails from Diyala, an eastern province plagued with violence in the Iraqi conflict.



Balkan countries had just begun closing their doors to migrants, so the fate of those transiting through Macedonia was unclear.



Noora, who speaks six languages and began helping the local Red Cross, liked the way the tall policeman would play with the migrants' children, unlike some of his more serious colleagues.



One evening in April, Bobi invited Noora to a restaurant.



Noora eventually said yes, but she worried about her parents' reaction to her marrying a non-Muslim.



The town is one of Macedonia's most ethnically mixed, with Muslim Albanians, Serbs, Roma, Turks and other groups, as well as the ethnic Macedonian majority.



The couple now lives with Bobi's three children from previous marriages, and Noora is expecting their first baby.



Dejan Kladarin, senior protection officer at the United Nations refugee agency in Skopje, says around 200 people are now in Macedonian transit camps.

