Snapshots of 2016

PARIS: From Donald Trump's victory to the Brexit vote and the fall of Syria's Aleppo, here is a snapshot of 10 stories that dominated the news in 2016: TRUMP WINS U.S. VOTEOn Nov. 8, Republican billionaire Donald Trump, a 70-year-old populist with no political experience, wins the U.S. presidential election against Hillary Clinton.



In March, the EU and Turkey forge a deal with Ankara to halt the flow of migrants to Europe.



In France, the squalid "Jungle" migrant camp near the port city of Calais is cleared in October, and some 7,000 migrants are evacuated.



Forty-nine people die in an attack in Orlando in the United States, while 32 are killed in Brussels. In Germany, 12 people are killed in an attack on a Christmas market.



Turkey also suffers several attacks blamed on Daesh and Kurdish militants that leave several dozens dead.



POWER SHIFT IN LATIN AMERICA After Argentina in 2015, Brazil in August puts an end to 13 years of leftist rule with the impeachment of President Dilma Rousseff for fiddling with government books.

...